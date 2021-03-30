The Class A-Public No. 1-ranked Commerce girls’ soccer team piled up the goals again last week as the team continues to obliterate all competition.
The Tigers, after defeating No. 2-ranked Social Circle 11-1 on March 23, beat Washington-Wilkes 14-0 on Wednesday (March 24) and Greene County 18-0 on senior night Friday (March 26) to improve to 13-0 overall.
Ivy Tolbert recorded four goals and four assists, while Chloe Diaz had three goals and five assists. Kate Hill added three goals and assist, and Rachel English finished with two goals. Abby Tolbert and Bailee Reece scored one goal each. Rylee Allen and Arely Ledesma each had an assist.
Against Greene County, Ivy Tolbert enjoyed a four-goal, five assist night, followed by Diaz, who had two goals and three assists. Hill added two goals and three assists, while Maggie Mullis racked up three goals. Rachel English and Abby Tolbert each scored two goals, while Hannah English and Gabbie Deaton each scored one goal with one assist. Carson Hawkins also scored a goal, and Ermay Vazquez had an assist.
Commerce has scored a combined 100 goals in its last eight victories.
