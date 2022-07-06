Commerce High School recently hired Sherrard Brantley to take over as the head coach of the boy’s basketball team. Brantley was born and raised in Dublin, Georgia. While in high school at Dublin, Brantley and his team won two state championship basketball titles. One his freshman year and one his senior year. Brantley took his basketball talent to the collegiate level and played at the University of Georgia from 2010-2013. Shortly after, Brantley embarked on a professional basketball career in Italy and Indonesia from 2015-2017. Brantley has coached at four different schools before taking over at CHS. Those schools include: Flowery Branch, Cherokee Bluff, Riverside Military and Jackson County. Brantley is ready to get to work at Commerce. “I am really excited about the opportunity to lead a group of young men and help my community become more basketball orientated,” Brantley stated.
Commerce High School hires new boy’s basketball coach
- By Taylor Hearn taylor@mainstreetnews.com
