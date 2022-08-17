Commerce Team Photo

The Commerce High School Tigers are entering a new region this upcoming season and have a unique situation this year with only four teams in their region. Head Coach Mark Hollars and his team are eyeing a region championship this season and are hoping to make a run at a state championship.

“You have two seasons. The first season consists of 10 games and the second season you hope consists of 5 games. What you do in the first season kind of sets the path for what the second season brings,” Hollars explained.

