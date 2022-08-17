The Commerce High School Tigers are entering a new region this upcoming season and have a unique situation this year with only four teams in their region. Head Coach Mark Hollars and his team are eyeing a region championship this season and are hoping to make a run at a state championship.
“You have two seasons. The first season consists of 10 games and the second season you hope consists of 5 games. What you do in the first season kind of sets the path for what the second season brings,” Hollars explained.
The first seven games on Commerce's schedule this season are non-region games and the last three are region games. Coach Hollars feels as if this is a huge advantage for his team.
“Without a doubt it is an advantage, that’s why he chose this. We picked these games to prepare us because we know how demanding our region is. It is a big step up from where we have been playing. We have a demanding schedule but we feel like that’s how you get better by playing goof football teams,” Hollars expressed.
As far as goals go for Commerce football they are the same as they have always been according to Coach Hollars. “The first goal would be to compete and win a region championship and the second goal would be to compete and win a state championship title.
Coach Hollars' big philosophy is to keep improving daily and by doing this they will be prepared for what is to come later in the season.
“It is about improving. By doing this later in the year they are able to help the team out. You never know when you could be thrusted into duty and you have to be ready when the time comes. So we are focusing on ourselves and improving every day,” Hollars said.
Coach Hollars and his staff focus on their team always striving to reach for their full potential. Not just reach their potential as an individual but reach it in a team aspect.
“What you hope to accomplish with the team you have is that they will grow and reach their full potential as a group. Obviously they tell you that they want to compete for a state championship. But in order for that to happen you have to make an unbelievable commitment to excellence,” Hollars said.
Coach Hollars and his team take football day by day and game by game so they do not lose focus of what is right before them.
“If you start looking too far ahead you can’t take care of what is right in front of you,” Hollars explained.
Offensively the Tigers are playing the same game as they always have. The biggest threat the tigers offense has to offer is Jaiden Daniels and Jaccari Huff according to Coach Hollars. He explained that the duo will “draw the attention of the defense.”
On the defensive side of the Ball the Tigers have made some “tweaks” according to Coach Hollars. “We’re a little more multiple on defense than we were.”
As far as the kicking game goes for Commerce, Ivy Tolbert has been an asset to their team. “She has been very consistent. She got 11 games experience last year under her belt and she proved to be a very reliable kicker. Her range has improved and we are happy to have her back,” Hollars said.
Coach Hollars and his coaching staff are excited to embark on yet another season at Commerce. “I mean we’re excited about the season. As a coach I can’t be looking down the road. I mean our outlook right now is to come out and play well each week and compete and take care of business,” Hollars explained.
Ultimately Coach Hollars wants his team to take the season day by day in order to see immense success. “My thing is that we just have to keep getting better. We have to have kids step up as leaders and we have to grow as a team each week,” Hollars stated.
