On the heels of what coach Beverly Sailors called her squad’s best performance of the year, the Commerce competitive cheerleading team is gearing up for the Class A state meet in Macon.
The Tigers will compete Monday (Feb. 15) at 10 a.m.
Commerce advanced to state after a second-place finish out of 15 schools at Saturday’s sectional meet. The Tigers, with 92 points, finished behind four-time defending Class A champion Gordon Lee.
“We performed the best performance we have all year,” Sailors said. “We still have some minor things to work on this week at practice, but I feel confident going into this week. At this point, keeping my girls healthy and focused this week is my main goal. Gordon Lee is a strong competition for us. They put 16 on the floor where I only have 11 on the floor. We hang with them in tumbling but they out stunt us.”
Sailors also pointed to Armuchee as another tough team.
“Arumuchee was just three points behind us on Saturday at sectionals so we are keeping an eye out on them on Monday at state for sure,” Sailors said. “This week we are just focusing on us and what we can do to get better.”
