COMMERCE – Some games you can look at the score and know exactly how it played out. Friday night’s game between Madison County and Commerce is an exception.
Even though the final score was 42-14 in favor of the Tigers, that doesn’t reflect the struggle both teams had throughout the night.
“That was a very tough, physical football game,” said Commerce head coach Michael Brown. “Madison County’s got a fine football team. Hats off to them, their offensive line blocked well, they play very tough defense. We had to earn everything we got tonight.
“Their quarterback and fullback are as good as anyone you’ll see running the triple. I’m just very impressed with the improvements they’ve had. You look at the scoreboard, it doesn’t really tell the tale of the fight and the battle that took place tonight.”
For Commerce (4-1, 0-0 Region 8-1A), the key to overcoming its struggles was patience. The Madison County (3-3, 0-0 Region 8-4A) defense could contain the Tiger offense to minuscule runs between the tackles. But after drawing the Raiders in tight, Commerce would have the numbers on the outside for long runs.
“We’re fine running that fullback up in there for four yards,” Brown said. “That doesn’t bother us, we want our quarterback to trust his reads, we want to take what the defense gives us and be patient. You have to be patient in this offense. Sometimes it’s a three-or four-yard night.
“We’ve had those types of nights. When you have those nights, it becomes very important to not beat yourself with fumbles and penalties, and I thought we did a good job with that tonight.”
Some of those big runs included a 33-yard carry and a 63-yard touchdown sprint by Tyleon Brock. Daniel Wilson’s only carry went for a 22-yard score and quarterback Nate Ray had a 19-yard run outside the tackles. Ray also completed two passes for first downs. His longest pass gained 38 yards.
Sam Roach, though contained much of the night, still gained 99 yards on 21 carries. Madison County’s defense also did a good job of slowing down Josh Frates. He only had 16 yards on seven touches before the Tigers' final possession. On that drive however, he busted a 33-yard run and finished with a powerful 12-yard touchdown. Frates finished with 65 rushing yards.
Madison County’s struggles were permeated by penalties, turnovers and sloppy blocking from receivers and running backs. Madison County head coach Chris Smith was most frustrated with the blocking.
“Certain players have got to block,” Smith said. “This offense is designed on people being selfless and being team players. We have to find some guys who are going to sell out for the team. We have a week off and we have to go back to the drawing board, get back to work.”
While patience defined the game for Commerce, the first touchdown came with urgency. Starting on the Madison County 37-yard line after a bad punt, Roach had carries of nine and seven yards before following a convoy of blockers into the end zone for a 21-yard score. Commerce led 7-0 with 5:55 left in the first quarter.
Madison County didn’t let the game get out of hand early. Colby Smith had a pair of 10-plus yard runs and Martavian Cooper had a 15-yard carry, which helped the Raiders march down to the 1-yard line. Smith pushed his way into the end zone for the game-tying score with 1:47 left on the clock.
“Offensively, bottom line, we came out in the first series and didn’t handle our business up front,” Smith said. “Second series, we change up the look, take the ball right down field and score. We tie it up 7-7, things looking good.”
The tie didn’t last long. The Tigers started their next possession at their own 22-yard line, but quickly flipped the field with Ray’s 38-yard pass. A few plays later, Wilson received an option pitch in the backfield, shed a tackle and ran 22 yards down the sideline for a score eight seconds before the end of the first quarter.
Madison County wouldn’t have an answer for Commerce, but a great punt by Hunter Samples pinned the Tigers back on their own 14-yard line. The Red Raiders forced the Tiger offense off the field after just six yards and the offense took back over at their own 40.
However, a fumble gave the ball right back to the Tigers at the Raiders' 45-yard line. A 31-yard carry by Brock preceded a 10-yard pass by Ray and a one-yard plunge by Roach to extend Commerce’s lead to 21-7 with 5:29 left until halftime.
Madison County had more success on the next drive. Then holding and delay of game penalties backed them into a second-and-25 situation. The Raiders gained much of the yards needed with a pass to Devin Welborn, but the play was cancelled by an ineligible procedure penalty. The drive stalled and halftime came soon after.
“We jumped back in the same set and we’re getting what they gave us the last time,” Chris Smith said. “We start moving the ball and get a couple of penalties.”
Brock had his second big run of the game moments into the third quarter. Right after a chop-block penalty put the Tigers behind the sticks, Brock shed a defender in the backfield and took off down the home sideline for a 63-yard scoring run.
The Tigers led 28-7 two and a half minutes into the second half, but the Raider offense didn’t let them get comfortable. Madison County transitioned the offense from the flexbone triple option, to the shotgun passing game. The shift worked as Smith and Cooper connected for passes of 25 and seven yards before Smith hit Ty Chappell on the sideline for a 38-yard pass. Smith found Cooper again for a 10-yard pass down to the goal line and Smith scored on a touchdown run on the next play, cutting the score to 28-14 with 6:55 left in the third quarter.
“The spread, we work it every day so we know if we need to get in to it, we can,” Smith said. “We can RPO it, you saw that. We have got to be consistent and not turn the ball over.”
Brown admitted the change caught the Tigers off guard.
“We did work on their passing game, certainly all week,” Brown said. “For them to switch gears and get in three and four wide, that took us back a little bit. I thought our kids did a good job of not panicking. They got a little more comfortable with it. Hats off to them, they did what they had to do. It was hard to stop them there in the third and fourth quarter.”
That’s as close as the game got. Commerce converted a few third downs to prolong their next possession, and Roach eventually scored again, stretching the lead to 35-14 a minute into the fourth quarter.
Madison County came out passing again on the next drive with similar success, but the result was a Tiger interception Ray’s 19-yard keeper started what would become a 97-yard scoring drive concluding with Frates’ 12-yard touchdown run with under two minutes left to play.
“We should have thrown to the wide-side of the field, we took a shot at it and that’s on me,” Smith said. “That’s not on anybody else. I should have been satisfied taking what they gave us, just like the first drive.”
Madison County and Commerce are both off next Friday and will enter region play a week later. Madison County opens the Region 8-4A schedule at home against North Oconee. Commerce travels to Lakeview Academy, where Region 8-1A begins.
