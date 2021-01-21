Three Commerce football players recently were recently named to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s all-state football team.
Senior Payton Freeman was selected as an offensive lineman and senior Eryck Diaz as a kicker, while freshman Sammy Brown earned an all-state nod as an athlete.
Freeman, Diaz and Brown helped the Tigers go 11-2 in 2020, win the Region 8-A Public title and advance to the state quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.