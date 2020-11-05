Commerce junior softball player Carson Hobbs was recently named the Region 8-A Public Player of the Year after helping lead the Tigers to the state finals.
Hobbs batted .426 with three home runs and 39 RBIs. She also scored 24 runs, had 14 doubles and one triple, while walking 18 times. From the circle, Hobbs went 10-4 with a 1.93 ERA and 89 strikeouts.
Eight other Commerce players were named to the 8-A Public all-region team.
Gabbie Deaton, Maggie Mullis, Emma Davis and Rachel Morgan were all first-team selections. Anna Taylor was named to the second team. Kylee Taylor, Paige Vickery and Landry Kate Martin were recognized as honorable mentions.
