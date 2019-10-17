Last season, Commerce and Hebron Christian were locked in a four-quarter battle.
With just over a minute left, the Tigers clung to a three-point lead, and a third-and-8 pitch to Dylan Deaton turned into a first down and secured the win for the Tigers. The expectation is another four-quarter battle in 2019.
The Tigers (5-1, 2-0 Region 8-A North) welcome Hebron Christian (4-2, 2-0) to Commerce this Friday (Oct. 18). The Tigers also defeated Hebron Christian in 2017 by three points, 29-26. The Tigers are 7-0 vs. Hebron Christian.
According to head coach Michael Brown, this is the best football team Hebron Christian has had in its eight years of playing.
"Their quarterback, I think he's sitting on 15 or so offers, several of which are SEC and ACC schools," Brown said. "He's a top-notch quarterback in the state. He's got four or five receivers that he can throw to that are really good as well.
"They're a very talented group."
Hebron's Colten Gauthier has thrown for 1,201 yards and nine touchdowns and four interceptions on the season.
Hebron's ground game aids Gauthier as Demetrius Rogers has 275 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Winston Gassant has 207 yards and six scores.
Donovan Moorer is the team's leading receiver with 647 yards and six touchdowns. He has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in four of the team's six games.
The Tigers' defense, though, is allowing only 15 points per game and has given up more than 20 points only once.
The Tigers are coming off a 40-point road win at Lakeview. Hebron Christian is coming off a 22-point win over Towns County.
Brown said the plan to win is to control the chains.
"We want to go on long drives and make our possessions count and hold the ball, and that's just been our philosophy for years around here," he said. "Nothing changes as far as that goes."
After last week's game with Lakeview, Brown said he didn't think his team played its best game. After seeing the film, Brown said it was "simple things" that the team will clean up ahead of this week's game.
"Way too many busted assignments, especially on the offensive line," Brown said. "Just simple things that we typically don't do."
Brown added the players knew they didn't play their best game.
"We played good enough to win, but hopefully, in what we're trying to do is get our guys to play to a standard, so that it doesn't matter who the opponent is. We're going to play to a standard that we have here at Commerce," Brown said. "We're close to that, but we're not quite there, yet."
Brown added the seniors on the team have done a good job of keeping the team focused on the task ahead of them.
"I know they'll do a good job of it this week as well," he said.
