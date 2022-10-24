The Commerce Tigers wrapped up their season after losing out of their Super Regional held at Prince Avenue Christian School. The Tigers won their first game against Trion 4-2 and moved on to play Prince Avenue in the second game. Commerce came up short 12-4 in their game against Prince and moved to the losers bracket to take on Trion again. The Tigers then fell to Trion in a tough 8-2 loss. Commerce concluded their season going 15-16 overall and 7-1 in region play.

