The Commerce City School System will close March 16-20 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the district announced Friday, March 13. With it comes no spring sports during that time.
"During the closing, there will be no extracurricular activities, sports, school events, or field trips," superintendent Joy Tolbert said in a statement on the district's website.
Friday's sports are still being played with baseball hosting Harding for non-region action at 6:30 p.m. and soccer hosts area foe Lincoln, beginning with the girls game at 5 and the boys to follow.
This story will be updated as things change.
