Here's a rundown of Commerce sports action from Aug. 18:
Softball
•Commerce 11, Washington-Wilkes 0: Carson Hobbs fired a one-hitter as the Tigers run-ruled region opponent Washington-Wilkes in five innings on the road in Commerce’s region opener.
Hobbs struck out seven batters and allowed Washington-Wilkes’ lone hit in the second inning. Hobbs issued just one walk.
Commerce led 3-0 until the top of the fourth inning when it broke the game open with six runs.
Maggie Mullis (2-for-3), Rachel Morgan (2-for-3) and Hobbs (1-for-4) drove home two runs each, while Emma Davis went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Commerce finished with13 hits.
Commerce, which has outscored its opponents 27-1 so far this season, plays Thursday (Aug. 20) at home against Lake Oconee Academy as region play continues.
Volleyball
•West Hall 2, Commerce 0; Cedar Shoals 2, Commerce 0: The Commerce volleyball team fell to 0-4 in its inaugural season with a pair of losses on the road at Cedar Shoals.
The Tigers opened with a 25-1, 25-1 loss to West Hall, and then fell 25-15, 25-18 to host Cedar Shoals.
Commerce’s junior varsity team nearly pulled out a win, falling 17-25, 25-23, 13-15 to Cedar Shoals.
Commerce returns to action Aug. 25 for its first-ever home matches. The Tigers will play Cedar Shoals at 5 p.m. and Oglethorpe County at 7 p.m.
