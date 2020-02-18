A round-up of Commerce spring sports:
SOCCER
Thursday (Feb. 13)
•COMMERCE 9 (GIRLS), FRANKLIN CO. 0: The Tigers scored five goals in the first half and four in the second half. Freshman Chloe Diaz scored four goals and accounted for two assists with other goals. Freshman Kate Hill added a hat trick and one assist. Freshman Ermay Vazquez added one goal and one assist. Hannah English had the other goal for Commerce.
•FRANKLIN CO. 2 (BOYS), COMMERCE 0: The Tigers dropped their second game of the season with a shutout loss at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.