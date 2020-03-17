Commerce spring sports results:
GOLF
Thursday (March 12)
•COMMERCE GIRLS DEFEAT BANKS CO.: The Commerce girls’ golf team defeated Banks County at Chimney Oaks in Homer. The boys’ team fell to the Leopards 188-198.
SOCCER
Friday (March 13)
•COMMERCE 11 (GIRLS), LINCOLN CO. 1: The Lady Tigers rebounded from their first loss of the season with a 10-goal win over an area rival. Commerce scored seven goals in the first half and four in the second half. Chloe Diaz scored six goals and had two assists. Olivia Mitchell had three goals. Kate Hill scored one goal and tallied three assists. Rachel English had one goals. Anastasia Sheffield compiled four assists. The girls enter the sports hiatus with an 8-1 record and ranked No. 1 in Class A Public.
“The team completely understands the reasoning behind the hiatus and took it well,” coach Kate Bertram said. “Sure, they were disappointed, but they are also hopeful that after a couple of weeks off that play will resume. The coaching staff instructed the team that once our administration will allow, that we will start back practicing and preparing for what we hope will be a deep run in the playoffs."
•COMMERCE 3 (BOYS), LINCOLN CO. 1: The Tigers rebounded from a 6-0 loss to East Jackson with a win over Lincoln County. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime. Commerce scored two goals in the second half to pull out the win. The Tigers enter the sports hiatus with a 2-5 record.
TENNIS
Thursday (March 12)
•FRANKLIN CO. 3, COMMERCE 2 (BOYS): The Tigers got two wins in the road loss. Garrett Roberson won at No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-4. The No. 1 doubles duo of Tyelon Brock and Jake Frates won in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.
•FRANKLIN CO. 3, COMMERCE 2 (GIRLS): Megan Suber and Bree Ligon were the lone winners for Commerce. Suber won at No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-4. Ligon won at No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.