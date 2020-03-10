Results from Commerce spring sports:
GOLF
Saturday (March 7)
•TIGERS FINISH NINTH AT VALHALLA CUP: Commerce finished ninth out of 12 teams at the Valhalla Cup at Chimney Oaks in Homer. The Tigers shot 432, paced by Henry Sharpton’s 85. Landon Worley carded 95, Lawton Mobley carded 120 and Thomas Harden finished with 132. Sharpton’s 85 was tied for seventh overall.
•FORD, FITZPATRICK TIE FOR FIRST: Even though the Commerce girls’ golf team didn’t have a school tournament, that didn’t stop several players from competing individually. Cameron Ford and Abby Fitzpatrick carded a pair of 82’s to finish in a tie for first at the Georgia Club. The Commerce girls return to action at Hard Labor Creek.
SOCCER
March 6
•MONSIGNOR DONOVAN 5, COMMERCE 1 (BOYS): Trailing 2-1 at halftime at the Don, Monsignor Donovan scored three-unanswered goals in the second half to down the Tigers by four in non-region action. Commerce’s lone goal came via an own goal by Monsignor Donovan in the 19th minute.
TENNIS
Monday (March 9)
•COMMERCE 3 (BOYS), MADISON CO. 2: The Tigers’ Garrett Roberson won 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. The doubles duos of Jake Frates-Tyelon Brock (6-1, 6-2) and Gavin Dawley-Hunter Nunn (6-1, 0-6, 7-5) secured the victory.
•MADISON CO. 4, COMMERCE 1 (GIRLS): Commerce’s lone win came at No. 3 singles. Bree Ligon won 6-1, 6-4.
TRACK AND FIELD
Saturday (March 7)
•COMMERCE TAKES SECOND AT EAGLE INVITATIONAL: The Tigers are looking strong early in the season after a second-place showing at the Eagle Invitational at East Jackson. Commerce scored 129 team points. Hart County won the event with 160 points. Commerce got first-place finishes from JJ Morris (800, 2:08.80), Brandon Martin (3,200, 9:50.81) and Shannon Segars (long jump and triple jump).
Daniel Wilson finished in the high jump. Other top placers include Trey Garnto (second, 300 hurdles), 4x100 relay (second), distance relay (second), Martin (third, 1,600), Demarco Hernandez (third, 3,200), Segars (fourth, 100-meter dash), Hernandez (fourth, 1,600), 4x200 relay (fourth), 4x400 relay (fourth), Lambdin Hardy (fourth, pole vault), Mason Gaddis (fourth, shot put), JiQuan Sadler (fifth, long jump), Morris (sixth, 1,600), Wilson (seventh, 100-meter dash), Colin Hall (seventh, pole vault), Gaddis (seventh, discus), Wesley Stilley (eighth, discus) and Garnto (10th, 110 hurdles).
The girls finished ninth out of nine teams. Paden Bell led the team with a second-place showing in the 800-meter run (2:38.16). She also finished fourth in the 1,600 (6:14.54). Kenlie Love finished fourth in pole vault. Sarah Webb finished seventh in discus. Kylie Taylor finished ninth in the 800 and long jump. The 4x200 relay team finished sixth and the 4x400 relay team finished 10th.
