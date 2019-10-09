Commerce's competitive cheerleading squad took first in its division during Saturday's (Oct. 5) competition at Buford High School.
Commerce was the only team in its division to compete, but the goal, according to coach Beverly Sailers, was to beat its score (76.5 points) from the Sept. 21 competition. The Tigers did that by scoring an 80 at Buford.
"We are trying to get our score up each week," Sailers said. "Overall our performance this week was great. They are improving each week and as a coach that is all I want to see."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.