The Commerce Tigers defeated the First Presbyterian Day Vikings 31-26 at George S. Johnson Memorial Stadium at Austin Childers Field.
The Vikings scored early in the first quarter to give them the lead. Shortly after, Tysean Wiggins answered back with a 16-yard Tiger touchdown. At the end of the first quarter the game was tied at seven.
The Vikings managed to put another touchdown up in the second quarter but did not get the point after. The Tigers were unable to find the end zone in the second quarter. At the half the Vikings led the Tigers 13-7.
Early in the third quarter Jaiden Daniels had a huge 18 yard touchdown run to give the Tigers the lead for the first time of the night. The Tigers headed into the fourth quarter with a 14-13 lead.
With just over eight minutes to go in the game Ivy Tolbert’s field goal was good and the Tigers led 17-13. The Vikings added another field goal and took the lead 20-17. A touch down from Daniels with just over two minutes left gave the Tigers a 24-20 lead. Another touchdown by the Vikings was not enough after Daniels put seven more on the board for the Tigers.
The Tigers return to action Friday night against the Social Circle Redskins at Redskins Stadium at Stephens Park.
