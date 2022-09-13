The Commerce High School Tigers football team is currently 1-2 overall and ranks first in the A D1 Region 8. Head coach Mark Hollars is in his second season with the Tigers. “We lost our last game to Hebron Christian 48-34. We had three turnovers that proved to be costly in the final outcome of the contest. We rushed for 468 yards on 42 carries. Jaiden Daniels rushed for 233 yards on 16 carries and had 3 TD's. John Paul Allen had 10 carries for 120 yards and 1 TD. Jacari Huff added a TD as well on a long run,” Coach Hollars said.
The Tigers were off this past week and return back to Ray Lamb Stadium this upcoming Friday to take on Lincoln County. “We are looking forward to the challenge of playing Lincoln County this week. Our focus is tackling and swarming the ball on defense and ball security on offense. Playing complimentary football this week is critical for our success,” Hollars explained. Commerce does not begin region play until Oct. 14 against Athens Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.