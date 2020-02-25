A look at this year's Commerce track and field teams:
Boys' Team
•Coach: Chas Hardy
•Key returning athletes: Daniel Wilson, Brandon Martin, Demarco Hernandez, JJ Morris, Lambdin Hardy, Shannon Seagers and Andrew Duncan
•Strengths: Commerce should compete well in the longer- distance events such as the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 with the athletes it returns, according to Hardy.
"Martin, Hernandez and Morris should compete for state titles once again," the coach said. "We have two vaulters in Lambdin Hardy and Collin Hall that should push each other for a place on the medal stand at the state level. Shannon returns as the number one long jumper in Class A. Andrew and Daniel are seniors that should contribute in a big way, also."
•Weaknesses: "Right now, our throwers aren't where they need to be," Hardy said. "We feel like by the end of the year they should be able to compete at the state level."
•Region outlook: Commerce competes in the fastest region in Class A, Hardy said. The team competes against Greene County, Hancock, Lincoln County and Warren County.
"That being said, our kids don't back down from the challenge," Hardy said. "They understand what they are up against and they prepare accordingly. Our team philosophy is to go out and compete no matter who you are up against."
•Season outlook: "We feel like if we stay healthy, we can put ourselves in a position to make a strong showing in Albany come May."
The Commerce boys are defending state champions.
Girls' Team
•Key returning athletes: Lauren Massey
•Strengths: "Lauren Massey will compete at the state level in the pole vault," Hardy said.
•Weaknesses: The girls' team is "young," with a lot of first-year competitors, according to Hardy.
•Season outlook: "Young, looking to build towards the future," the coach said.
