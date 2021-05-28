When it came to sports in Class A-Public, no one came close to the Tigers.
The Commerce High School athletic program won the 2020-21 Georgia Athletic Directors’ Association’s Class A-Public Directors’ Cup by a resounding 404-point margin over second-place Armuchee.
Commerce netted state championships in boys’ cross country and boys’ track and field and three runner-up finishes (state wrestling duals, softball and girls’ golf) during the school year in finishing with 1,239 points.
Commerce’s 404-point margin of victory this year was the largest of any classification. Principal and athletic director Will Smith said the 2020-21 season was “by far the best Commerce has ever been.”
“Overall, just an amazing year for our athletes,” Smith said. “The coaches deserve all the credit. They’re the ones putting the time in with the kids.”
When split between boys’ and girls’ competition, the Tigers’s dominance was nearly equal on both sides. The boys’ athletic program (608 points) ranked No. 1 in Class A-Public by 147 points over second-place Metter, while the girls (631) topped the classification by a 120-point margin over Armuchee.
Adding points to Commerce’s overall tally were girls’ cross country (third place), girls’ basketball (Final Four), cheerleading (fourth place), girls’ track and field (fourth place), girls’ tennis (quarterfinals), girls’ soccer (Sweet 16), girls swimming (20th), boys’ golf (sixth place), football (quarterfinals), baseball (quarterfinals), boys’ soccer (Sweet 16), boys’ tennis (Sweet 16) and boys’ basketball (state tournament, first round).
Smith noted that Commerce racked up 1,085 points back in 2018-19 in a second-place finish to Wesleyan. But Tiger athletes far exceed that point total this year.
“I felt like going into this year, I really felt like we could push that number, that 1,000 total,” Smith said. “But I just had a couple of real surprises.”
This is Commerce’s first Directors’ Cup win since 2015-16, back when the GADA did not divide Class A into public and private-school standings. Commerce also won the Directors’ Cup in 2014-15.
This story will be updated.
