Commerce runners Paden Bell and Brandon Martin each won their respective races, while the boys’ team took first in the team standings at a Tuesday (Sept. 8) meet at Tallulah Falls.
Bell ran a time of 22:14.30 to win the girls’ race, while Martin outran the field in the boys’ race with a time of 16:34.20.
Contributing to the boys’ first-place team finish were Josh Zelaya (sixth, 19:14.50), J.J. Morris (eighth, 19:29.70), Kade Morgan (14th, 20:19.90) and Dominic Ricci (17th, 20:37.90).
Commerce (46 points) finished 29 points ahead of second-place Johnson in the eight-team meet.
The girls finished fifth out of eight teams. Following Bell were Ermay Vazquez (14th, 25:55.50), Angel Hart (25th, 27:42.20), Carson Hawkins (30th, 28:23.60) and Hannah English (32nd, 29:04.10).
Commerce runs Saturday (Sept. 12) at 8 a.m. at the Franklin County Invitational.
