Three runners in the top 20 were enough for the Commerce boys’ cross country team to claim a fourth-place finish Saturday (Nov. 6) at the A Public State Championship meet at Carrollton.
Peyton McClure led the Tigers with an 11th-place finish (19:16.12), but Cayden Lord and Kade Morgan weren’t too far behind. Lord finished 14th (19:29.56) and Morgan placed 16th (19:43.52). Vincent Ricci (53rd – 21:09.06) and Jay Simmons (64th – 21:33.69) scored the rest of Commerce’s 154 points.
Armuchee (37 points) won the A Public State Championship with five runners finishing in the top 12. ACE Charter finished second with 69 points and the Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy placed third. The Tigers finished 26 points ahead of Gordon Lee.
Paden Bell and Ermay Vazquez finished in the top 10 to lead the Commerce girls’ cross country team to a sixth-place finish. Bell ran a 21:53.17 to finish fourth, and Vazquez ran a 22:21.87 to finish sixth.
Sarah English finished 22nd and ran a season-best 24:50.23. Rachel English (49th – 26:42.79) and Ruthie Gaddis (95th – 29:33.16) scored the remainder of Commerce’s 155 points. The Tigers were six points shy of beating Gordon Lee for fifth place, and 13 points shy of beating Atlanta Classical Academy for fourth.
Armuchee won the A Public State Championship with three runners in the top 10. Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy finished second and ACE Charter finished third.
