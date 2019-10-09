The Commerce boys finished 24th out of 32 teams at the Mountain Invitational (Oct. 3) in Helen.
Brandon Martin led the team with a time of 16:56 and an eighth-place finish. Demarco Hernandez finished with a time of 16:58, good enough for a 15th-place finish. The rest of the top five were JJ Morris (176th, 20:47), Andrew Pascucelli (210th, 25:16) and Peyton McClure (211th, 25:31).
•COMMERCE GIRLS COMPETE AT MOUNTAIN INVITATIONAL: Paden Bell led the way for the Commerce girls. Bell finished 24th with a time of 21:42. Others competing included Yami Vazquez (150th, 26:34), Ermay Vazquez (155th, 26:54) and Karis Allen (175th, 32:42).
