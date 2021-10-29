Paden Bell and Ermay Vazquez’s first and second-place finishes at the Region 8-A Public Championships at Social Circle High School led the Commerce girls’ cross country team to a second-place finish.
Bell won the race with a time of 24:25.59, and Vazquez finished right behind her with a time of 21:30.09. Sarah English finished ninth (24:53.55) to give the Tigers one more runner in the top 10. Rachel English (13th – 26:07.64) and Ruthie Gaddis (21st – 28:57.78) scored the remainder of Commerce’s 40 points.
The Tigers finished six points short of winning the Region 8-A Public Championship. The Barrow Arts & Science Academy won the championship with 34 points and five runners in the top 10.
Peyton McClure led the Commerce boys’ cross country team with a fifth-place finish (18:49.61), while Cayden Lord finished ninth (19:19.75) to lead the Tigers to a third-place finish. The rest of Commerce’s 63 points were scored by Kade Morgan (13th – 19:36.04), Vincent Ricci (20th – 20:49.19) and Andrew Pascucelli (21st – 21:07.77).
The Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy won the Region 8-A Public Championship with 41 points and seven runners in the top 18, including three in the top 10. Lake Oconee Academy finished second with 55 points and five runners in the top 17.
Both Commerce squads advance to the A Public State Championships.
