Paden Bell ran to a fourth-place finish at Tallulah Falls Tuesday (Oct. 13) to lead the Commerce girls to a fifth-place finish in an 11-team meet.
Bell finished with a time of 22:35.67.
Ermay Vazquez added a 12th-place finish with a time of 24:05.48, while Angel Hart (34th, 27:04.68), Rachel English (27:56.10) and Carson Hawkins (28:51.83) rounded out the scoring.
The Commerce boys, running without Brandon Martin, placed sixth out of 14 squads.
J.J. Morris took 13th (18:51.01) to lead the Tigers, followed by Peyton McClure (30th, 20:25.14), Cayden Lord (20:38.60), Kade Morgan (41st, 20:44.70) and Yahir Navarro (50th, 21:19.54).
Commerce is off until Oct. 29 when it runs in the Region 8-A Public meet at Social Circle.
