ATHENS – Not only was Jefferson’s Katherine Law the first runner among the girls to finish the 5K Northeast Georgia Championship race, but she was also the only one to complete the course in under 20 minutes.
Law led the field with a time of 19:52.27, 17 seconds ahead of the runner in second place. The next Dragon to complete the course was Kiley Powell in 15th place (21:52.60). Kate James (27th – 23:35.79) and Isabel Vanderpool (28th – 23:43.98) were the last Jefferson girls runners in the top 30.
As a team, Jefferson’s girls finished third in the NEGA Championships. North Gwinnett finished first with all of their runners placing in the top 20. Norcross finished in second place. Region 8-AAAA rival North Oconee finished seventh out of eight teams.
Jefferson’s boys’ squad finished fifth out of 11 teams, Nate Ferguson (18:34.66) and Garrison Lee (28:39.21) finished 20th and 21st respectively. Brock Brush (18:45.17) wasn’t too far behind in 23rd.
Archie finished first overall, all of their runners finished in the top 40. North Gwinnett was second and Winder-Barrow finished in third place. North Oconee placed ninth.
PADEN BELL FIRST TO FINISH 5K VARSITY GIRLS RACE
In the 5K varsity race at the NEGA Championships, Commerce’s Paden Bell beat the field by over half a minute.
Her 22:22.07 time was 41 seconds faster than the runner who finished second place. Fellow Tiger Ermay Vazquez (23:16.61) finished in fourth place. The only other Commerce girl running in the race was Sarah English (38th – 30:17.84).
North Gwinnett finished first overall with each of its runners finishing in the top 20 again. Prince Avenue finished second, Hart County finished third. Commerce didn’t register any points since only three Tigers participated.
Kade Morgan led the Commerce to a fifth-place finish in the varsity boys 5K. Morgan’s 20:31.70 placed him in 12th. Peyton McClure (20:40.25) was on his heels in 15th. Vincent Ricci (21:54.86) finished 28th.
Athens Christian won the boys 5K race overall. All seven of its runners finished 21st or better. North Gwinnett finished second with all seven of its runners placing 25th or better. Riverside Military came in third place.
