COMMERCE – East Jackson debuted its new on campus cross country trail and its neighbors arrived to help open it. The Eagles hosted Jackson County, Commerce and 11 other schools Saturday morning for the North Georgia Two Mile State Races.
The event consisted of three moved varsity races each at two miles in length. The first race featured the best runners of each school, Archer won the boy's race with an average of 10:13.48, while Athens Academy claimed victories in the girls race with a 12:41.61 average.
East jackson did not compete in the first race, while Jackson County finished 13th among the boys teams and eighth among the girls teams. Commerce finished 12th among the boys and did have a runner scored in the girls race.
Paden Bell and Ermay Vasquez did compete in the first race however. Bell finished ninth (13:03.32) among girls and Vasquez finished 19th (13:43.03). Anna Warren led Jackson County's efforts in the girls rave, finishing 17th (13:36.44). Erin O'Brien finished right behind her in 18th (13:40.73). Alex Southivong was jackson County's best runner among the boys, placing 35th (12:45.22).
East Jackson's top runners competed in the second race and the Eagles' boys finished third behind the winners Mill Creek and runners-up Archer. Isael Guerra-Baca finished the race in sixth place (11:13.56). Theron Walker finished finished 13th (11:33.86), Gabe Merk finished 16th (11:43.43) and Juan Zavala finished 17th (11:51.83). Commerce finished 11th as a team. Vincent Ricci was the top finisher (29th – 12:43.14).
Jackson County's girls finished third in race two behind the winners Mill Creek and runners-up Loganville. Kamryn Shaw-Foreman led the Panthers by finishing seventh (14:34.82). Morgan Eldridge was a half-minute off her pace in 10th place (15:00.24), and Kendall Goetzman finished 16th (15:49.20).
East Jackson's next cross country meet is Thursday, August 19 at the Bulldog Early Invite at the Hartwell Gold Course. The Eagles host another meet on Saturday, August 28. That's also the next meet Jackson County will compete in. Commerce cross country returns to action in the Northeast Georgia Championships at Athens Christian on Saturday, August 21.
