The Commerce boys’ cross country team collected the first of what it hopes is two championship trophies.
Brandon Martin ran a career-best 16:09.45 to win the Region 8-A Public individual championship and lead the Tigers to the team region title Saturday (Oct. 31) at Social Circle.
Commerce will now try to win a second-straight state title as it will run in the Class A-Public meet Saturday (Nov. 7) at 2 p.m. in Carrollton.
Martin won the region meet by 1:06.45 over second-place Leo Lopez from Greene County, while Commerce won the team title by 17 points over Towns County in the six-team meet.
J.J. Morris (sixth, 17:51.18) and Josh Zelaya (ninth, 18:14.45) both placed in the top 10, and Kade Morgan (11th, 18:59.94) and Peyton McClure (16th, 19:12.20) completed the Tigers’ top five.
For the girls, Paden Bell won the individual title with a personal-best time of 20:52.77, but Commerce was edged for the team title by Lake Oconee Academy by a point in a meet decided on a tie-breaker. Lake Oconee’s sixth-place runner finished one spot ahead of Commerce’s sixth-place runner.
Ermay Vazquez finished as region runner-up with a career-best 22:20.67. The Tigers’ other four scorers (including the tiebreaker) were Carson Hawkins (11th, 25:03.87), Hannah English (14th, 26:10.28), Rachel English (17th, 27:07.66) Ansley Tootle (22nd, 29:43.74).
The Commerce girls will run Saturday (Nov. 7) at 2:45 p.m. at the state meet in Carrolton.
