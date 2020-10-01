Running a career-best time, Commerce’s Brandon Martin won his fifth race this season with a victory Thursday (Oct. 1) at the Mountain Invitational in Helene.
Martin finished with a time of 16:09.9 — bettering his previous best by almost seven seconds — to finish just over 24 seconds ahead Oconee County’s Jack Stansell in the 129-runner race.
The Tiger senior has won all but one race in which he has competed this season.
The Commerce boys finished seventh overall as a team out of 18 squads. Contributing to the Tigers’ team score were J.J. Morris (21st, 17:57), Josh Zelaya (47th, 18:55), Kade Morgan (64th, 19:31) and Dominic Ricci (fifth, 19:39).
Commerce returns to action Thursday (Oct. 8) at Banks County.
