Going up against nearly 450 runners from across the state, Commerce’s Brandon Martin placed second at the Wingfoot Cross Country Classic Saturday in Cartersville.
Martin, a senior, ran a time of 16:50.50, finishing just over four seconds behind meet winner Eoin McNally from Decatur High School.
Martin, the top-ranked runner in Class A-Public, was one of just three runners to break 17 minutes on the course.
He has run a sub 17-minute time in each race this season.
Teammate J.J. Morris also ran in the meet, placing 40th with a time of 18:31.50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.