While Commerce’s boys captured the ultimate prize with a state cross country championship in 2019, coach Mark Hale is quick to point out “that was last year.”
“We have to commit to being our best this year,” the 23rd-year coach said.
Senior Brandon Martin, however, said he's seen that hunger and drive in this team, both in the offseason and now in the preseason.
“We’ve all been getting our milage in and we’re all at a faster mark that we were last year, so I’m confident we’ll repeat," said Martin, the defending Class A Public boys champion.
Six of seven Tiger runners are back from the team that conquered Class A Public in Carrollton last year, which could have Commerce primed for another title run this season.
But senior runner J.J. Morris cautions that last year's No. 2 runner, Demarco Hernandez, who graduated, won't be easily replaced.
“So we’re having to take everybody and file them upwards to try to replace that second spot," he said. So, that will be the hardest challenge.”
Should they conquer that challenge, though, the Commerce boys would deliver back-to-back championships after having just won their first title.
“Last year was our first year ever winning cross country and to repeat that would really show something for our school,” Martin said.
Meanwhile, on the girls’ side, Commerce is coming off a special season as well with a state runner-up finish in Class A-Public. Six runners from that group return, including individual state runner-up, Paden Bell.
Commerce opens the season Aug. 28 at Jefferson.
Here is a look at the Commerce cross country teams::
BOYS
•Top returners: All-state runner Brandon Martin is back for his senior season after his individual state championship campaign of 2019. Martin, who has a career-best time of 16:16, also won last year’s area title. Martin is eying another spot atop the state podium in 2020. “I upped my milage 30 miles a week over the past year, so I’m pretty confident that I’ll repeat at state individually,” Martin said.
Commerce also returns Morris (Sr.), whose career-best time is 17:27. Morris finished fifth last year at state. Rounding out the deep lineup is Dominic Ricci (Sr.), Kade Morgan (Jr.), Joshua Zelaya (Jr.), Petyon McClure (Jr.), Andrew Pascuelli (Jr.), Yahir Navarro (Sr.) and Logan Cassidy (Jr).
•Top newcomers: Cayden Lord (So.), Vincent Ricci (Jr.)
•Team strengths: With a roster that has nine runners who are either juniors or seniors, Commerce is well-armed with experience, while Martin and Morris should finish high at any meet.
•Region outlook: Commerce’s top competitors in Region 8-A Public should be Lake Oconee, Social Circle and Towns County.
•Season outlook/team goals: Hale said the goal is to max out the team’s potential, which he hopes leads to championships. As Hale pointed out, the focus is on this year and not on last year’s success.
Morris said this team has a chance to further its legacy if it can repeat in 2020.
“Before this, Commerce has had a select few great runners, but not once have they had, I guess you would say, necessarily, a standout team,” Morris said. “Winning a championship once is an amazing feat, but to be able to repeat is going to, I guess you’ d say, that much more phenomenal.”
GIRLS
•Top returners: Sophomore Paden Bell leads the girls’ squad after a stellar freshman campaign in 2019 that included an individual area championship and state runner-up finish as well as all-state honors. Bell has a career-best time of 20:56. She’ll be joined by Ermay Vazquez (So.), Rachel English (So.), Hannah English (Sr.), Angel Hart (Sr.), Ansley Tootle (Sr.).
•Top newcomers: Carson Hawkins (Sr.), Anna Wynne (Sr.)
•Team strengths: The Commerce girls will field an experienced team as nearly all of last year’s state runner-up squad returns this fall.
•Region outlook: Like the boys’ team, the Commerce girls expect to contend with Lake Oconee, Social Circle and Towns County for the area title.
•Season outlook/team goals: Hale said he wants this squad to be more competitive with the better girls' teams. “We made strides last year and had a great finish at the state, but we need to get more consistent through the season,” Hale said. “We need to improve our depth.”
