The Commerce High School cross country program is flexing its muscle just at the right time.
At last Thursday's (Oct. 24) Class A Public Area-4 Championships, the Tigers took the top spot in both the boys' and girls' races, and the boys won their first-ever area title.
Both teams qualified for the state meet this Saturday (Nov. 2) in Carrollton.
The boys' team dominated the field, finishing 1-2-3 individually. The team scored 36 points to best second-place finisher Towns County by 19.
Brandon Martin paced the field, winning the area title with a time of 16:16.16. Martin's time was 43 seconds better than second-place finisher, and teammate, Demarco Hernandez (17:00.74). JJ Morris rounded out the sweep of the three, taking third place with a time of 17:37.53.
The Tigers' fourth-place finisher was Dominic Ricci. Overall, Ricci finished ninth (18:17.29). Kade Morgan finished off the scoring with a 21st-place finish (19:28.15).
"It was really exciting for us to come home with the championship trophy," head coach Mark Hale said. "It was the first time for Commerce to win the boys' area championship ... Brandon came out and put his foot on the gas. He shattered the course record by 30 seconds and looked great.
"Demarco wasn't far behind. Those two guys have been dominant all year and really put in the time last summer to have such a great year. JJ's sprint at the end to take third is becoming a signature move for him. He has won us points at the finish in several meets this year."
Hale said the boys are in the hunt for the state title, but he added, Schley County has been "impressive all year."
"We need everyone with a Commerce jersey to have a great day," he said. "If that happens, we will see what the results are at the end."
For the girls, freshman Paden Bell brought home the individual area crown. The girls' team finished third overall in the meet, 24 points behind ACE Charter.
Bell defeated Kensi Stevens, another freshman, by eight seconds. Bell ran the course in 21:21.30.
"Paden Bell won the girls' race by running a smart and controlled race," Hale said. "She had someone about 20 yards behind her most of the last mile but never let her catch up. I was impressed with how she managed her race as a freshman."
Ermay Vazquez just missed out on a podium spot, finishing 11th with a time of 24:27.31. Rachel English finished 16th (25:28.21). Yami Vazquez (25:36.90) finished 17th and Hannah English rounded out the top-five finishers in 21st (26:35.39).
Hale credited Keila Osorio's and Yami Vazquez's senior leadership throughout the entire season, and is "happy" they will get to finish their CHS careers at Carrollton.
"The girls' team has a great chance to finish in the top five, if we run well," Hale said. "It all comes down to how we do that day."
