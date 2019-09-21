The Commerce Tigers showed Friday night at Providence Christian Academy the loss to Hart County on Sept. 6 is behind them.
The Tigers (3-1) got back to their winning ways with a 46-9 road win. The Tigers play Madison County at home next Friday.
The Tigers scored 30 first-quarter points during Friday night’s win. The scoring opened with a safety by Chauncey Jackson, which put Commerce ahead 2-0 early in the game. Sam Roach then got in on the scoring, running a touchdown in from 10 yards out to push the lead to 9-0 with 8:56 left in the opening quarter.
The defense, though, wanted to add more points, and did, thanks to Elijah Burns as he took an interception to the house for six. After the PAT, the lead was 16-0.
Then, it was Nate Ray’s turn to light up the scoreboard. Ray connected with Tyelon Brock for a 34-yard touchdown with 5:37 left in the first quarter to push the lead to 23-0.
After a Trey Huff interception gave the Tigers an extra possession, Michael Sherman broke loose for a 56-yard touchdown to end the Tigers’ first-quarter scoring. The Storm kicked a field goal with 1:45 left in the first quarter. The Tigers led 30-3.
The second quarter didn’t have a lot of action until the 4:53 mark. That’s when the Tigers’ defense garnered its second safety of the game. Commerce led 32-3.
Roach found the end zone two minutes later for a his second score of the game. The touchdown came on an 8-yard run. The lead was 39-3, which remained the same at the break. Gaven Dawley had an interception late in the second quarter.
The Leopards’ final score came via the legs of Burns. The junior scored on 46-yard run with 9:00 left in the third quarter.
