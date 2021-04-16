Commerce soccer players Chloe Diaz and Ivy Tolbert have been known get a bit chippy with each other on the soccer field.
Both laugh when that’s brought up.
“It’s friendly competitiveness,” Diaz clarifies. “It’s like sisterly love.”
They do share the bond of being passionate leaders on the field, which can lead to those sibling-type clashes.
“They are both very vocal,” coach Deanna Shaw said. “And they tend to fight with each other on the field, which is what gets entertaining.”
Their play on the field is rather entertaining, too. And record setting.
The two underclassmen standouts have put up mind-boggling numbers for the 15-0, Region 8-A Public champion, Class A-Public No. 1-ranked Commerce girls’ soccer team. Diaz and Tolbert have combined for 104 goals and 84 assists and are each among the national leaders in both categories.
“You’re lucky to get one person (like that), and you’ve got two,” Shaw said. “They’re kind of dominant on the field — it’s nice to have both at the same time.”
Diaz, coming off a 31-goal freshman season in nine games last year, has 53 goals, 34 assists and 140 points as a sophomore. According to stats posted on MaxPreps, Diaz ranked No. 1 in Georgia (all classifications) in goals scored and No. 2 in the nation heading into Monday's (April 12) Social Circle game. She was also second in the state and third in the nation for total points and second in the state and fourth in nation in assists.
Meanwhile, Tolbert has racked up an astounding 51 goals and 50 assists with 152 total points in her freshman-season debut. Entering the Social Circle game, she ranked first in the state (all-classifications) and second in the nation in points, second in the state and fourth in the nation in goals and first in the state and the nation for assists.
That friendly competitiveness between the two Diaz spoke of has only been stoked by those around Commerce High School.
“A lot of the other students at school kind of ag it on,”Tolbert said. “I’ll be walking through the hallways and either a teach or a student will be like ‘Oh, I heard that Chloe scored more goals than you.’ And I’m like I really didn’t even notice, but now that I know that I’ll have to score more next time.”
Tolbert explained that they’re “both just very competitive people.”
“Sometimes that’s showcased a little bit more during our scrimmages, during practice.”
And in games, too. In fact, Tolbert, humorously, received a yellow card during a March game for yelling at Diaz (apparently, the referee didn’t realize Tolbert was actually yelling at her own teammate and, thus, was carded).
Neither takes this personally.
“We push each other in a good way,” Diaz said.
As for Commerce’s opponents, defending both of them on the field at the same time — in addition to the rest of the talented Tiger roster — creates quite the strategic dilemma.
“They can’t get them both,” Shaw said. “They shut one down, one the other steps up.”
And rarely has an opposing team even shut down even one of them.
Diaz set a school-record with seven goals in a game against Towns County March 11 and has scored four or more goals six times this year. Meanwhile, Tolbert — who scored six goals in the Tigers' region title win over Social Circle April 12 and set the assist record at six in the March 11 Towns County game — has netted four or more goals nine times this season.
“It’s like in the game, you don’t even realize how much you’re adding up,” Diaz said.
Neither said they keep a goal tally in their heads during games or are keeping a close eye on the season stats. In some of the more extreme one-sided games — and there have been several — the duo has been placed under a goal limit to spread the scoring around.
“So we can kind of share that with the team,” Tolbert said.
Because so many of Commerce’s games have been lopsided, Tolbert looks back fondly on the contests that weren’t decided by 10 or more goals. She points to a 4-0 win over Class AAA Dawson County in the Tigers’ home opener as her favorite game this season.
“I really like those games, and the energy of playing a tighter game,” Tolbert said.
As dominant as the two have been individually and collectively, their favorite moments on the field are when others find the back of the net.
“It’s more fun when other players get to score; it’s not just us,” Diaz said.
Similarly, Tolbert pointed to an 18-0 win over Greene County on senior night when all five seniors scored goals.
The duo — which has played three years of school ball together when including middle school soccer — has grown increasingly more in sync playing alongside each other this year, which is not good news for opponents.
“I can kind of know if Chloe is going to make a run or not,” Tolbert said.
“We can just like look at each other and know what we’re going to do next,” Diaz added, “and that’s a definite advantage over the other team.”
And the Tiger duo is just getting warmed up. The program has two more years with Diaz and three more with Tolbert.
“The next three years should be pretty strong for us,” Shaw said. “It will be interesting once Chloe graduates, and we’re left with just Ivy, but the next couple of years are shaping up to be really good. We’re developing some younger players to take the spots of those seniors that are graduating, so we’re not really going to lose any talent across the board.”
For now, there’s a state championship still out there for the Tigers to win. Commerce is quite the odds-on favorite to do so with its overwhelming body of work this season, which includes seven wins over ranked teams by a combined score of 69-5.
“There’s definitely a target on our back,” Diaz said. “But I think if we just keep working hard — because that’s one thing that I admire about our team is that we’re just all hard workers and that really shows on the field.”
Tolbert was recently part of the Commerce girls’ basketball run to the Final Four, but that run wasn’t necessarily expected, she pointed out. What’s happening in soccer is.
“It’s kind of expected for us to win state,” Tolbert said. “It’s a different environment.”
That doesn’t make it any less fun.
“It’s very exciting, especially because the soccer team has never had a big chance of going far, and now everyone is kind of expecting us to go and win a state title,” Diaz said. “It’s a lot of pressure, but I think as long as we keep our heads up and stay focused on the games ahead, we’ll be fine.”
“It’s the pressure that makes it fun,” Tolbert said.
Chloe Diaz, sophomore
53 goals
34 assists
140 points
Ivy Tolbert, freshman
51 goals
50 assists
152 points
