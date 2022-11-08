Ermay Vazquez and Paden Bell have a successful run in Carrollton, Georgia at the 1A State cross country meet. Both Bell and Vazquez went to State as individuals. Vazquez placed 22nd and Bell placed 29th.
Latest Sports News
- Ermay Vazquez and Paden Bell see success at State
- Coach Rich McWhorter Resigns From Jackson County
- Eagles conclude first meet of the season
- Panthers football season comes to an end
- Erin O'Brien breaking records and exceeding expectations
- Starks off to a successful freshman season at the University of Georgia
- Eagles closing out season with a trip to State
- Sea Dragons off to a successful season
Most Popular
Articles
- Jaiden Daniels leaving his mark on Commerce football
- Jackson County falls short of playoff appearance
- Coach Rich McWhorter Resigns From Jackson County
- Column: Georgia will beat Tennessee
- Dragons dominate Eastside in regular-season finale
- Eagles closing out season with a trip to State
- Panthers football season comes to an end
- Commerce falls to Rabun County in a close one
- Jefferson Volleyball season ends short of a State Championship appearance
- Leopards lose to Fellowship Christian, 42-7
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.