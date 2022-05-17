The Commerce baseball team's best season in 26 years came to an end on Monday when the Tigers lost to Metter in the Final Four series.
“It still feels surreal. These kids have came a long way, nobody really expected us to be right there on top after graduating nine last year,” head coach Steve Cotrell said.
The Commerce fans showed up early and loud to the Jungle in Metter. The 89 degrees weather did not hinder their eagerness to cheer on the Tigers.
The Tigers got off to a solid start in the first inning. Cayden Lord started the game with a leadoff single. Ryan Cooper then immediately turned around and hit a two-run home run to give Commerce a 2-0 lead. Cooper’s home run got the momentum flowing for the Tigers dugout.
The Metter Tigers started to slowly run away with the game after the first inning success Commerce had. In the bottom of the inning Metter plated their first run on a walk. In the second, the Tigers from Metter scored again on an error and a three-run home run. Metter took the lead 5-2.
Over the next five innings Metter scored six runs to defeat the Commerce Tigers 11-4.
“I mean they beat us today. They were the better team,” Cotrell said.
Brayton Purcell led Commerce at the plate in Game one going 2-for-4.
Game two of the Final Four series started out slower than the first for both Tiger teams. The game remained scoreless after one.
Ryan Cooper hit a single shot for Commerce in the first inning and livened up the Tiger dugout. Cooper also led the Tigers in hits, going 2-for-3 at the plate.
Metter started things off in the second inning with two singles that both plated two runs.
The Tigers from Metter racked up three more runs over the next four innings to defeat the Commerce Tigers 5-0 in Game two.
“I just thought we competed our tails off. I was really proud of our guys and how we approached Game two,” Cotrell said.
