The Brown family — and Commerce in general — was well represented on the recently-released Region 8-A Public all-region football team.
Michael Brown earned Region Coach of The Year honors while his son Sammy Brown was named the region’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Coach Brown led the Tigers to an 11-2 record and the program’s first region title in 17 years. Sammy Brown ran for 1,368 yards and totaled 1,741 all-purple yards and 19 touchdowns as a freshman.
In addition to those superlatives, Commerce earned 16 all-region selections.
Dreylan Martin (running back), Jake Frates (tight end), Payton Freeman (offensive line), Mason Gaddis (offensive line), William Suber (offensive line), Bo Childers (punter) and Eryck Diaz (kicker) were all named to the first team.
Childers (defensive line), Chauncey Jackson (defensive line), Elijah Burns (line backer), Trey Huff (defensive back) were second-team selections.
Gray Holbrook (line backer), Shawn Cunningham (wide receiver), Tyelon Brock (running back), Michael Sherman (running back) and Hunter Nunn (line backer) earned honorable mention recognition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.