Former Commerce High School running back Cole Chancey is making waves in the college game.
So much so that the Harding University running back has been selected as a finalist for the Harlon Hill Award. Chancey is one of eight finalists for the award.
The winner of the Harlon Hill Award is the NCAA Division II College Football Player of the Year.
Chancey rushed for 1,375 yards and scored 13 touchdowns in 2019 for Harding University. His stellar season made him Harding University's second-ever finalist for the award.
The winner of the 2019 Harlon Hill Award will be announced on Dec. 20, and will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Jan. 9, 2020.
