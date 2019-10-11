After fumbling the opening kickoff, and scoring only 14 first-quarter points, the Commerce Tigers kicked into another gear in the second quarter.
The Tigers scored 27 second-quarter points, which resulted in the Tigers' eighth-straight win over Lakeview Academy, downing the Lions 47-7 Friday night in Gainesville. The Tigers (5-1) will host Hebron Christian Academy next Friday.
Even in a lopsided win, though, head coach Michael Brown said he and the coaching staff would have to look at the game film, but he suspected his group didn't play its best game.
"We had a lot of things that just didn't look very crisp on both sides of the ball and special teams," he said. "We've got to be a mature football team and play to a standard, and we've talked about that, really all year, and our guys have really done a good job of doing that.
"I know that their long-term goal is to continue to get better each and every week, so we'll take a look at it."
On offense, the Tigers were led by Tyelon Brock's 88 rushing yards and two scores on five carries. Five Tigers scored a rushing touchdown in the 40-point win.
On defense, the Tigers were led by Trahvon Wiggins' two fumble recoveries.
"He's probably one of our most consistent players on both sides of the ball," Brown said of Wiggins. "He's a quiet guy, doesn't say much, but he works his tail off, and he plays with reckless abandon. Just a great kid, a great leader."
Brock also recovered a fumble, as well as Elijah Burns. Trey Garnto had an interception late in the game.
Lakeview came out ready when it recovered a Tigers' fumble on the opening kickoff and then connected on a 10-yard pass play on the first play from scrimmage. But a fumble, followed by two false starts and two short gains, forced the Lions to punt.
The Tigers' opening drive lasted eight plays, featured four first-down runs, and ended when Nate Ray weaved his way into the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown. The Tigers led 7-0.
Again, Lakeview's second drive started like the first, two plays and the Lions had a first down. But a fumble ended the drive. Brock recovered the fumble.
"The thing about Lakeview is they're going to be a very well-coached football team," Brown said. "They're going to play hard and they're going to play with toughness. I think everybody saw that from this group tonight. They're a tough, tough group of kids. My hats off to them."
The Tigers turned the turnover into points as Brock broke off a 10-yard run and moved the lead to 14-0. The score remained the same at the start of the second quarter.
On the Tigers' next drive, Brock broke off a 20-yard run and Ray hit TJ Trudnak for 11 yards. Brock ended the drive with a 24-yard sprint to the end zone. The Tigers led 21-0.
The lead quickly went to 27-0 thanks to three-straight pass plays from Ray and a 3-yard touchdown run by Grey Holbrook.
After Wiggins forced and recovered a fumble, the Tigers pushed the lead to 34-0 on a Sam Roach 7-yard touchdown run. Roach finished the game 39 rushing yards.
The Tigers got one more touchdown before halftime. After Burns recovered the Lions' fourth fumble, Dreylan Martin scored on a 10-yard touchdown run.
The Tigers' final score came with 2:40 left in the game when Landon Bunn scored on a 31-yard touchdown run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.