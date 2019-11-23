Commerce owned the scoreboard and the clock at intermission Friday at Larry Campbell Stadium in Lincolnton. Unfortunately, the walk back to the lock room after the final buzzer was a more somber experience.
The Tigers (9-3) fell to Lincoln County 21-17 in the second round of the Class A-Public state playoffs Friday. Commerce controlled the ball for much of the first half, attacking on the Red Devils on the ground inside and out and leading 10-7 at the break. But Lincoln County took the lead on its opening possession of the second half and never trailed again.
The Tiger players hugged and shed tears on the field following Friday’s season-ending setback. Commerce had a chance to pull of a late comeback. Down 21-10 late in the fourth quarter, the Tigers stopped Lincoln County on fourth and short and took over possession at their own 36 with 5:21 to go. The Tigers marched down the field for their lone second-half score, a 64-yard drive capped off by Tyleon Brock’s 20-yard scoring scamper on fourth and six with 2:29 left in the game. The point after attempt pulled Commerce to within four.
A procedure penalty hampered the Tigers’ onside kick attempt. And the Red Devils recovered. Commerce managed to force a final punt, taking over on their own six yard line with just 33 seconds to go. But the time and distance were too much.
The game started with a scoreless first quarter. The Tigers took the opening drive to the Red Devils’ 27, with Brock providing the big play of the possession, a 22-yard run, but Commerce turned the ball over on downs.
Lincoln County went three-and-out on its opening possession and punted the ball to Commerce, which took over on its own 38 with 4:12 remaining in the first. Brock carried the ball for 12 yards on third and nine. And the Tigers moved the ball to the 19 thanks to the running of Sam Roach and quarterback Nate Ray. The drive stalled, but Commerce drew first blood when Eryck Diaz’s 38-yard field goal split the uprights with 10:46 to go in the half.
The Tigers stuffed the kick returner deep in their own territory on the ensuing kickoff, but a personal foul penalty gave Lincoln County the ball on their own 38. The Red Devils quickly moved the ball down the field, capping off a five-play, 62-yard, 1:21 drive with a one-yard score by Kolbi Ferguson, giving the home squad a 7-3 lead.
But Commerce answered with a nearly six-minute, 76-yard touchdown drive. Once again, Brock sparked his team, breaking several tackles after appearing hemmed up behind the line for a 12-yard gain on third and six from the Tiger 28.
Daniel Wilson carried the ball for 21 yards. And Brock set the Tigers up with first and goal at the seven with a 17-yard gain. Roach then carried the ball in from one yard out on third and goal from the one to put Commerce up 10-7 with 3:16 to go in the half, a score that held until intermission.
Lincoln County marched 80 yards in over six minutes on its opening possession of the second half. Colton Willis scored from 19 yards out. The point-after attempt failed due to a botched snap. The Red Devils added their final score of the night on a five-yard touchdown run by Ferguson. The snap on the point after was bad, but the holder picked up the ball and raced in for a two-point conversion to put Lincoln County up 21-10.
