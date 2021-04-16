Roughly three weeks after Michael Brown announced his resignation, Commerce High School has a new football coach.
Commerce principal Will Smith on Friday announced the hiring of North Cobb Christian head coach Mark Hollars to the position.
Hollars compiled a 30-25 record in five seasons with the Eagles, including a 26-9 mark over the last three years. He guided North Cobb Christian to three straight state playoff appearances in GHSA Class A-Private, including a quarterfinals finish in 2018 during which the team went 10-2.
North Cobb, which began playing football in 2007, had never reached the playoffs before Hollars' arrival to the program in 2016.
North Cobb ran a variation of the triple-option — Commerce’s long-standing offensive scheme — under Hollars, but that was only part of what led to his hiring, according to Smith.
“It was part of the equation, but not really … He’s just an old-school football guy,” Smith said. “His presence, his attitude, his commitment towards the kids, I’ve just heard nothing but 'the kids will do anything for him.' The more people I talked to about him made me realize that he is the best guy to come to Commerce High School.”
Commerce had 48 applicants for the job, with the school interviewing five candidates.
Brown resigned as Commerce's football coach on March 23 after going 73-25 in eight seasons. Brown spent 22 seasons with the Tigers as either a head coach or as an assistant.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.