It’s not easy to win football games when you lose the turnover battle, sail a snap over a punters head and commit two penalties on fourth-and-short. But Commerce found a way Friday night against Gordon Lee.
The Tigers defeated Gordon Lee 28-14 responding to those disasters with big plays of their own. The win propels Commerce into the A-Public quarterfinals where it’ll host fellow No. 1 seed Irwin County.
“We’ve got a tough group of kids,” said head coach Michael Brown. “We’ve got a big class of seniors leading this football team and you know, they’ve committed to the process of improvement.”
When the game began, there was no indication that Commerce would commit so many major errors. The Tigers’ received the opening kickoff and romped 65 yards on 11 plays, finishing with a two-yard keeper by quarterback Trey Huff to put Commerce ahead 7-0 seven minutes into the contest.
Gordon Lee did not need as many plays to find the end zone on its first possession. On its fourth snap, running back Cade Peterson ran 53 yards down the Trojan sideline for a game-tying score. Peterson and the Trojans’ wing-t offense gave Commerce’s defense fits for much of the night, but after this possession Gordon Lee only scored one more time.
“The wing-t is kind of like the triple option,” Brown said. “The first time you see it for that first series, it looks like it’s happening a lot faster. As you settle in, your mind begins to process what you’re seeing. That’s what happened to us, we settled in and played well after that.
“I’m really proud of our defense. [Peterson] is, I think, the second-leading rusher in class-A. He’s a really good football player and I thought we did a good job with him tonight. Of course he had a couple of good runs, but good backs are going to do that.”
Commerce drained even more time on its next possession, marching 78 yards in over seven minutes. Fullback Dreylan Martin finished this drive with a dive over the linemen for a two-yard score. Commerce led 14-7 with 9:49 left in the first half.
Commerce’s first big error was a fumbled option pitch by Huff later in the second quarter. Gordon Lee recovered the ball at the Tigers’ 34-yard-line, earned one first down and four yards on the next two downs.
On third-and-six, Commerce tackled a Trojan ball carrier two-yards in the backfield for a loss. Gordon Lee drew up a halfback pass towards the end zone for fourth down. A Trojan receiver caught the ball out of bounds to concede possession back to Commerce. Huff took a knee to send the game to halftime on the next play.
Gordon Lee tied the game 14-14 on its first drive of the second half and Commerce came out swinging on its next possession. Creed Dunbar returned the ensuing kickoff to the Tigers’ 41-yard-line. Dreylan Martin gained 10 yards on the first play and Sammy Brown followed with a 13-yard rumble, moving the Tiger offense to the Trojans’ 35-yard-line.
The drive stalled after those two runs and Commerce faced a fourth-and-two at the 27-yard-line. Michael Brown burned a timeout to discuss the plan, but a Commerce player jumped the snap early to push his team back five yards.
Brown used another timeout to call a new play and this one turned out to be the game winner. Huff dropped back and found Sammy Brown wide open near the Commerce bench. Brown ran the rest of the way to put the Tigers back ahead 21-14.
Gordon Lee marched back into Commerce territory on its next drive but Commerce forced a punt once the Trojans reached the Tigers’ 43-yard-line. Gordon Lee attempted a punt, but it was better off going for the first down. The punter shanked the punt out of bounds and the ball didn’t even reach the first down marker.
Commerce restarted its offense at its own 39-yard-line but committed a facemask penalty two plays into to move back to the 24-yard-line. Brown rushed for 12 yards on the next play to set up third-and-12, where Huff and jake Frates failed to connect for the conversion.
The Tigers were forced to punt away to Gordon Lee from their own 38-yard-line. Disaster struck again when the snap sailed over punter Bo Childers head. Childers raced back to the ball and his teammates reacted well enough to start blocking for him. Childers kicked the ball cleanly from around his own 10-yard-line. The ball landed past midfield and eventually stopped at the Trojans’ 23-yard-line.
In the stat sheet, the punt only netted 39 yards. According to coach Brown, it might have been the play of the game.
“Just had a bad snap there and Bo had the composure to get it off. That was a huge play right there,” he said.
Commerce’s defense responded to the punt with its best series of the second half, quickly forcing Gordon Lee into a fourth-and-two situation. Huff and the Tiger defense met Peterson at the line-to-gain and awaited a measurement to determine possession. Jubilation hit the Commerce sideline when the pylon moved passed the ball. The Tigers defense forced a turnover and gave the ball to their offense at Gordon Lee’s 32-yard-line.
The offense marched down to the 11-yard-line where Brown followed his blockers around the right side of the field for a final touchdown. The Tigers extended the lead to 28-14 with 2:21 left in regulation. Gordon Lee had the ball the rest of the game, but were unable to reach the redzone.
Brown led Commerce with 107 rushing yards, 32 receiving yards and two total touchdowns. Martin added 68 yards on 16 carries. Huff and Michael Sherman accounted for the rest of Commerce’s 248 yards on offense.
Commerce hosts Irwin County this Friday in the A-Public quarterfinals. The Tigers lost at Irwin County in the 2018 Class-A-Public quarterfinals, and came up short against them in the semifinals in 2014.
“We’ve come up against those guys once in the quarterfinals and once in the semis,” Brown said. “They’re just an incredibly talented football team. They always have top-notch talent, well coached and disciplined kids.
“It’s going to be a battle, we’ve had close games with them. We’re going to come out here Sunday and put together a gameplan to get the kids prepared and see what we can do.”
