Freshman running back Sammy Brown scored three touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving — as the Commerce football team handled Banks County 41-18 on the road Friday to open the season.
Dreylan Martin added two touchdowns and sophomore Trey Huff, making his first start at quarterback, threw for a score and ran for one.
With the win, the Tigers (1-0) — ranked No. 10 in Class A Public — beat Banks County for the 16th straight time and moved to 31-2 all time in the series. The Tigers have not lost to the Leopards since 1992.
Martin opened the scoring with a touchdown run that covered more than 70 yards at the 9:37 mark in the first quarter. Just over two minutes later, Brown caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Trey Huff to increase the lead to 14-0.
Martin struck again in the first quarter, rumbling in from 19 yards out at the 2:24 mark, moving the score to 20-0.
The Leopards answered with a pair of touchdowns, one with time running out in the first quarter and the other with 4:14 left in the second quarter to close the gap to 20-12.
But Brown scored from two yards out with 21 seconds remaining in the first half, to increase the lead to 27-12 at the break.
Brown then broke lose on a 49-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, followed by a three-yard score from Huff on a quarterback keeper to increase the lead to 41-12.
Banks County added a late touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Commerce will host Union County next Friday (Sept. 11) at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.