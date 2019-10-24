Another Friday night in Commerce means another test for the Commerce Tigers football team.
The Tigers welcome Towns County to Commerce this Friday (Oct. 25). The Tigers (5-2, 2-1 Region 8-A North) are coming off a 21-7 loss vs. Hebron Christian. Towns County (0-7, 0-2) lost 42-20 at Hebron Christian (Oct. 11).
"They're sound on both sides of the ball with their schemes," head coach Michael Brown said. "I think their kids play hard. Obviously they've struggled at times this year, but we're going to respect just exactly the same as we would anybody else.
"We've got a lot of things we want to work on offensively this week. I would not be surprised to see other teams we play defend us in a lot of the same ways that Hebron did. So, we're going to make sure to address all of the issues we had Friday night (Oct. 18) from a schematics standpoint. There's some fundamentals that we need to go back and work on. There's some schematic issues that we need to go back and take a look at it."
The Tigers' offense is averaging 37 points per game. In all five wins this season, Commerce has scored more than 40 points.
The Tigers' defense is allowing just under 17 points per game. Commerce has allowed 20-plus points twice. Both games resulted in losses.
Towns County is averaging just under 10 points per game on offense and has only been shut out once this season. The defense is giving up nearly 55 points per game. Opposing offenses have eclipsed the 50-point mark in four of the seven games.
This is the 24th meeting between Towns County and Commerce. The Tigers are a perfect 23-0 in the series.
Coming off the Hebron Christian loss, Brown turned to a quote in the football world that will put the game into perspective.
"'A win doesn't last forever and a loss is not fatal,' and this loss isn't fatal to us and our season," he said. "I told them Friday night it was my fault, and I take full responsibility for it ... I told our guys we will not be known ultimately by this loss but how we respond to this loss.
"Our focus is to come back (Monday) and improve and address the issues and move forward. I don't think you're going to find anybody hanging their head. We still have a lot of football ahead of us, and we're moving onto the next game. We're not going to look back, we're going to look ahead."
