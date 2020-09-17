Two familiar foes will reunite Friday, though it wasn’t necessarily in the plans to do so initially.
Commerce will travel to Athens Academy Friday (Sept. 18) for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with its former region rivals. The Tigers have faced the Spartans 26 times since 1990 and played them each season from 1999 until last year.
The two programs are no longer in the same region with public and private schools now completely split in Class A.
The game, however, came together when both Commerce and Athens Academy ran into difficulties finding opponents.
“Really, kind of the way that happened was we just couldn’t find games,” Commerce football coach Michael Brown said. “We had really tough time finding games last cycle. We were kind of left with very few options on teams to play. It just happened that they were kind of in the same boat.”
In fact, Brown said he already had another opponent penciled in but that game fell though.
“So that’s kind of how it happened,” Brown said. “It’s just more than anything by necessity because we really had a tough time finding games last cycle.”
Regardless of how the game materialized, Commerce, which leads this tight series 14-13, has a non-region contest against a marquee opponent ahead of it. The Spartans, ranked No. 2 in Class A Private, played for a state title two years ago.
“They’re loaded,” Brown said. “They’ve got several kids that are already committed to Division-I schools.”
Brown called wide receiver Deion Colzie, who has offers from Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Florida among others, “one of the top wide receivers in the country,” while also pointing to the Spartans' size in the trenches.
“They’re just big up front on both sides of the line of scrimmage and they’ve got several kids that go 275, 280 (pounds),” Brown said.
Meanwhile, quarterback Palmer Bush returns after throwing for over 1,800 yards and 29 touchdowns last year.
“The quarterback does a really good job,” Brown said. “He can run and throw, so he kind of puts you in a bad situation with what he can do. They’re just well-coached, they play hard, and they’re very, very talented.”
Meanwhile, Brown said his team must sharpen up its play. The Tigers, ranked No. 7 in Class A Public, have two blowout wins on the year but haven’t won in the smoothest fashion.
“We’ve got to do a better job executing,” Brown said. “We’re doing a pretty good job at times, and then we’ll have a bad play, and that’s really what’s been showing up in practice as well … We’ve got to eliminate the busted assignments. We’ve got to eliminate the mistakes just to have an opportunity to compete Friday night.”
Brown attributes much of that to young players who have been plugged into critical roles on offense.
“It’s just a maturity factor … It’s learning how to focus when you’re tired and learning how to be accountable to the job you’re called upon to do,” Brown said. “And they’re going to get better at it.”
While this is a notable matchup between two highly-successful Class A programs and former region foes, the Tigers won’t give this game added emphasis over any other game.
“We’re going to make this about us,” Brown said. “We’re not going to make it about them. This game, like every game, is about Commerce. We’re going to see if we can’t go out there and play our brand of football and execute a little better and be a little better than we were last Friday night.”
Brown said “every game is a big game because it’s the next game.”
“And that’s probably more true this year than it ever has been with all this going on with COVID,” he said. “Every Friday night is a blessing, so hopefully our kids understand that and take advantage of that and I think they do.”
