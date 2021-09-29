With two losses and a schedule that radically changed due to COVID situations, Commerce’s non-region slate did not go according to plan.
However, the Tigers can hit the reset button this week with its Region 8-A Public opener against Green County. Ultimately, the region games are the only ones that matter when it comes to championships and playoff seeding.
That’s not to say the non-region games don’t matter. Those are the games that prepare teams for region play and head coach Mark Hollars believes the Tigers’ non-region slate has them ready to play region 8-A Public foes.
“We’ve played some good football teams here,” Hollars said. “That adversity has actually helped us and made us better. Sometimes you can get a false sense of security about yourself and I think we’ve had a good, challenging schedule that has pushed us and made us improve. I think that’s been good for us and the kids have responded accordingly.
“We’re getting better each week. Our message is just to focus on ourselves and we need to keep improving. There’s plenty of room for growth and that’s what good teams do. The non-region season is designed to help you grow and get better, now we’re in region play, and every snap counts. That’s what we’ve been working towards, region play. We’re excited that it’s here.”
To his point, Commerce’s non-region foes have run offenses that should have it prepared to play Greene County. The Tigers from Greensboro have four rushers with over 100 yards, including quarterback DJ Smith. They also have a receiver with over 100 yards. Their ability to spread the ball out to multiple skill players is very similar to Mount Paran, Elbert County and Pickens.
“Pickens and Elbert County, both of them run similar offenses to Greene County,” He said. “Those are good football teams, they have definitely helped us prepare for this moment. We have a lot of respect for Greene County and their coaching staff and what they’re doing over there.
Smith has 347 yards of offense through four outings this season. 209 of his yards have come on 14-of-38 passing with one touchdown. He’s added 138 yards on 46 carries with a touchdown in Greene County’s shotgun offense.
Leading the effort on the ground is freshman Doremus Alexander with 29 carries for 183 yards this year, though he is yet to reach the end zone on the ground. However, he has two receiving touchdowns on three catches and 35 yards.
The scoring leader is junior Malik West. He has five touchdowns 140 rushing yards on 27 carries. Greene County will also spread the ball to Kalik Brown. The junior has 200 yards on 34 carries with three touchdowns. The leading receiver is Arkiyus Wright with eight catches for 130 yards.
“They’re off to a good start, they’ve got a really talented group with good skill position players,” Hollars said. “Their quarterback can run and throw, he’s dangerous with his feet and arm. He’s got good skill guys around him at running back and receiver.”
However, Hollars believes Green County is best on defense. Outside of giving up 27 points to King’s Ridge Christian, and winning a 47-40 shootout against Twiggs County, Greene County’s defense has been stout. It’s otherwise allowing just 11.66 points per game and the Tigers are coming off a 28-21 win over Monticello.
I think their defense has been the strength of their team,” he said. “They’ve got a pretty stout defensive front and they’re pretty athletic in the linebacker and secondary group. I think their defense has really improved and I think their defense is playing very well for them. We have a lot of respect for them and we know we have to play a very good game on Friday night.”
Commerce at Greene County
Who: Commerce at Greene County
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Records: Commerce 2-2; Green County 3-2
Coaches: Mark Hollars, Commerce (first season at Commerce, 2-2; sixth season overall, 32-27); Larry Milligan, Greene County (11th season at Greene County, 67-49; 20th season overall, 98-108)
What else: Commerce and Green county have only played twice all time, but one of those meetings was perhaps the biggest game in Commerce football history. In 1981, The Tigers defeated Greene County 28-14 in Tiger Stadium to win the Class AA State Championship. Last year was the first time Commerce and Greene County met as region opponents. Commerce won 35-0. However, Commerce does have history with the former Greensboro High School. The two schools met on the gridiron nine times between 1941 and 1953. Greensboro led the series 5-4 when the school became Greene County High School… Commerce is familiar with Greene County head coach Larry Milligan. Milligan was head coach at Madison County from 1990-to-1993. After losing to the Tigers in 1990, Milligan’s Red Raiders defeated Commerce each year from 1991-to-1993.
