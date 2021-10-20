After taking a break from Region 8-A Public play to dominate Franklin County, the Commerce football team jumps back into its region schedule to take on Social Circle.
The Redskins offense is unlike anything the Tigers have seen this season. They love to pass the ball with quarterback Logan Cross. The junior has 1,104 yards on 100-of-176 passing with 10 touchdowns. Four of his receivers have over 120 yards, including senior K.J. Reid with 412 yards on 36 catches and three touchdowns. Mason Moore and Dashon Hyman also have three touchdowns each. Moore has 255 yards on 18 catches, Hyman has 156 yards on 15 catches.
Social Circle doesn’t run the ball very often, when they do it’s usually with sophomore Kam Durden. He has 274 yards on 79 carries with three touchdowns. No other Social Circle player has more than 56 rushing yards.
The Redskins were a promising team before region play began. They had a 3-2 record with their only losses coming against teams from higher classes, including a 13-6 loss to Walnut Grove from Region 8-AAAAA. That explosive offense was clicking four games with at least 21 points.
However, that promise has deteriorated after opening region play with losses to two of the top three teams in the standings. On Oct. 1, Social Circle lost to Washington-Wilkes 40-6. On Oct. 8, the Redskins nearly upset Lincoln County, but fell short 28-27.
Commerce won’t make Social Circle’s region gauntlet any easier. The Tigers have routinely exceeded 300 yards of offense since making tweaks to its offense in late September. Freshman running back Jaiden Daniels is inching closer to 1,000 yards while the defense is doing its part to lead Commerce to victories.
“[Social Circle is] a very good football team, but our focus right now is to get better each week,” said head coach Mark Hollars. “We don’t look ahead… we try to go 1-0 every week. Right now, Social Circle will have our full attention. They’re a good football team and we know we’re going to have to keep getting better if we want to be where we want to be.”
Social Circle at Commerce
What: Social Circle at Commerce (Ray Lamb Field at Tiger Stadium)
When: Friday, 7:30
Records: Commerce 5-2; Social Circle 3-4
Coaches: Mark Hollars, Commerce (first season at Commerce, 5-2; sixth season overall, 35-27); Rob Patton, Social Circle (second season at Social Circle, 8-10)
What else: Commerce leads the all-time series against Social Circle 16-2. Since 1990, the Tigers and Redskins have met exclusively as region opponents, including every year from 1990-to-1995 and 2002-to-2011. Commerce’s only two losses against Social Circle came in 1991 and 2005. The Tigers are currently on a seven-game winning streak against the Redskins, which is tied for the longest in series history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.