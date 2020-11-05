Jackson County suffered a lopsided loss to Loganville last week, and it stands to face some even better players this week.
The Panthers will square off with Region 8-AAAAA second-place Eastside (5-2, 3-1 region) in a rare Thursday (Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m.) road game.
Jackson County coach Rich McWhorter said Eastside’s defensive line is “by far” the best in the region and better than any he’s seen in his two years with the Panthers. The Eagle defensive front is highlighted by 6-5, 245-pound nose guard, Kevin Napier.
Eastside’s offensive front is “huge,” as well, according to McWhorter. That group includes Jalen Farmer, a 6-5, 300-pounder who has an offer from Georgia Tech.
Running behind that bulk on the offensive line is talented junior running back Dallas Johnson, who is nearing the 1,000-yard mark (941 yards) already. Johnson averages 7.9 yards per carry.
“He’s got great vision,” McWhorter said. “Just an outstanding football player. He’ll bring a load with it, too. He’s built like a college-type running back.”
Eastside is averaging 245 yards rushing per game but throws the ball well, too, out of its spread attack. Quarterback Dayton Green is 49-of-87 passing for 787 yards through seven games.
McWhorter said the Eagles’ offensive scheme is very similar to the Panthers’, only “just turned up a little.”
Jackson County is coming off a 47-7 loss to Loganville last week in which the Red Devils dialed up five touchdown passes in the rout. McWhorter said the loss was a combination of Loganville’s playmaking ability “and a lack of ours.”
“We don’t have the speed to run with most of the people we play,” he said.
The Panthers will now be tasked with playing one of the region’s most talented teams on the road a day earlier than usual. Eastside has hosted multiple home games on Thursdays the past few seasons. McWhorter is no stranger to non-Friday games, having coached in several while at Charlton County due to south Georgia weather issues.
McWhorter said he’s fine with playing on Thursday.
“It’s the same thing for both teams,” he said. “It’s a short bus ride. I like playing on the road … You’re going there to play football so our kids should be able to focus in on what we need to get done.”
Commerce facing Social Circle for the first time in nine years
Commerce will reunite with former region foe Social Circle as the Tigers will travel to face the Redskins for the first time in nine years this Friday (Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.)
The teams haven’t played since Nov. 4, 2011 when Commerce won 45-21 back when both teams were members of Region 8-A.
Now, they’ll clash as members of Region 8-A Public. The Tigers will attempt move to 3-0 in region play.
Social Circle likes to put the ball in the air, averaging nearly 30 passes a game in its 2-5 start. Commerce coach Michael Brown noted that the Redskins have moved the ball against most everyone they’ve faced.
“They do a good job with their schemes,” Brown said. “They’re a team that’s going to try to throw it around. They’ve got a good quarterback and good-looking receivers.”
Social Circle is in its first year under coach Rob Patton, and Brown said the Redskins are playing with confidence.
“They’ve got a new coach down there and a new staff, and we see the confidence in the kids … they’re a worthy opponent and a team that will certainly test us on both sides of the ball,” Brown said.
Commerce enters this game after an off week, which Brown was happy for his team to have. The coach said that “it’s been a long season,” one that included a preseason that lasted two weeks longer than usual and then the constant stress of navigating a season during a pandemic.
“I think it was a good for everybody to kind of refocus, and recover and hopefully come back ready to go,” Brown said of the off week.
Eagles healthier now as schedule resumes
East Jackson needed an off week to heal some injuries and that’s exactly what they did. The Eagles will welcome back five players this week as they get set to travel to Franklin County Friday (Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.).
Omarion Tuggle, Tyler Crow, Jamal Neal, Xander Engel and Tyson Adams will all return to the fold. Standout defensive back Kahlil Watkins is out for the season, however.
East Jackson coach Cameron Pettus said the program simply needs more bodies on the roster, which has just under 50 players.
“We’ve just got to acquire more depth to compete in this region,” Pettus said. “Our guys do a great job, and we’re putting up some good numbers offensively and doing things they haven’t ever done around here, but we’ve just got to continue to build and grow this program.”
This Friday’s game will mark the Eagles’ first road game since their Sept. 18 opener at Banks County.
East Jackson, which has lost five-straight games, will face a Franklin County team off to its best start in years at 6-1. The Lions are a ground-oriented team that thrives on controlling the ball and the clock.
“Absolutely, they’re definitely ball-control, and they do a great job,” Pettus said. “They’re 6-1 right now. Coach (Paul) Sutherland is doing a great job over there … They play physical up front, foot-to-foot splits, and they like to run the football.”
While Franklin County runs what could be viewed as a throw-back offense, the Lion coaching staff is been adept at working different wrinkles into the offense and showing opponents different looks.
Meanwhile, Pettus said his team has competed well and elevated its play against a string of talent opponents, though it has yet to break through with a region win.
“Now we’ve just got to continue to elevate that level play, and we can’t shoot ourselves in the foot, and make silly mistakes,” Pettus said. “We’ve got to tackle well obviously, and we’ve just got to continue to grow.”
Dragons host winless Chestatee on Thursday
A pair of teams experiencing vastly different football seasons will meet when 7-0 Jefferson hosts winless Chestatee in a game moved up to Thursday (Nov. 5, 7 p.m.) due to a referee shortage.
Chestatee is 0-7 and 0-3 in region play after being blown out 51-21 last week by Madison County.
“(Chestatee coach) Shaun Conley is an outstanding football coach, and his staff is really good,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said. “They’ve had a tough year, no question — lost some close games early and had some injuries.”
Chestatee does feature a standout in Christian Charles, who has committed to Tennessee. Charles plays quarterback for the War Eagles, but is being recruited as a defensive back.
Cathcart isn’t taking anything for granted despite Chestatee’s record and injury situation.
“We have respect for them; we know they’re starving for a win,” Cathcart said. “We know it would be a huge boom to their season if they were able to come over and knock off the undefeated team in the region.”
He added, “Good teams don’t lose games they’re supposed to win this time of year.”
Cathcart agreed to play the game on Thursday due to the referee shortage and his team having had an open week last week. Moving the game up a day will allow Jefferson coaches an extra day to prepare for next week’s opponent, North Oconee, which has just one region loss.
NOTES: In addition to this game being moved up one day, the start time was moved up from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
