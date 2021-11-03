Following last week’s upset win over Washington-Wilkes, the Commerce football team has a chance to repeat as Region 8-A Public Champions this Friday (Nov. 5) at Lincoln County.
Commerce (6-3, 3-1 Region 8-A Public) has overcome a lot to get to this point. A coaching change and the departure of multiple star players forced the Tigers to hit the reset button entering 2021. Growing pains were apparent early as Commerce lost two of its first three games, and the Tigers were recently upset by Social Circle at home.
“We’re excited about the opportunity,” said first-year head coach Mark Hollars. “It’s great to be playing meaningful football in week 10, that’s all you can ask for. We stuck together and I’m proud of the way they’ve been resilient. We’re just trying to get better each week and we have to do the same this week….
“Any time you have a chance to compete for a region championship, it is special. They don’t come along every year. They’re hard-fought and any time you have a chance to compete for a championship, that’s a special moment.”
Hollars made some changes in the middle of the season and the Tigers bought in. The result was multiple 300-yard games on the ground, the emergence of freshman phenom running back Jaiden Daniels, and a run of five victories over the last six weeks.
A year of growth in Hollars’s system culminated in the win over Washington-Wilkes as the Tigers kept the ball away from its talented offense with a steady rushing attack. That victory has Commerce one game away from winning a region title.
“It takes time,” Hollars said. “We knew this coming in. We were young and inexperienced. We have a lot of seniors that this is their first year playing varsity football. Our goal always was to get our sealegs by region play. We knew there was no substitute for playing games. We weren’t panicking when we were 1-2. We had to make some tweaks and figure out the skill sets of our kids. I think our kids have done a great job of staying the course.
“I think the biggest area of improvement is, last week we blocked really well and tackled really well. Football is about fundamentals. At the end of the day, it’s about blocking and tackling and taking care of the football. This year, we have not done a great job taking care of the football. That’s something we still need to improve on but it has improved her lately.”
The team standing in Commerce’s way is a familiar foe, in more ways than one. Perhaps no team has deprived Commerce of glory more than Lincoln County (6-3, 3-1 Region 8-A Public). The Red Devils have defeated the Tigers in the state playoffs seven times, including three times in the semifinals. However, last year Commerce deprived Lincoln County of region glory by defeating the Red Devils 17-7 in Tiger Stadium.
History isn’t the only way Commerce and Lincoln County are familiar. Piloting the Red Devils’ wing-T offense is former Tiger quarterback Trey Huff. The junior’s mobility was present in Commerce’s option attack last year, and he’s made Lincoln County’s offense much more dangerous this year.
Huff leads the Red Devils with 1,117 yards of total offense with 15 total touchdowns. He’s passed for 686 yards and has rushed for 431 yards.
“Trey’s a competitor,” he said. “He competes every day, we have nothing but respect for him. You have to be aware of him running the ball. He’s a very effective runner, that’s for sure.
“He’s familiar with is, we’re familiar with him but I don’t think that’ll be a big factor Friday night. Our kids know we have to go out there and play as a team and do our jobs. I’m sure their team knows they have to do their jobs.”
Huff isn’t just a weapon, he’s also a distributor. Senior running back Tevin Gartrell has 956 yards with nine touchdowns this year, while sophomore Semaj Jenkins has 491 rushing yards and five scores. Jenkins also has eight catches for a whopping 206 yards and two touchdowns.
Franklin Brown is the team’s leading receiver with 24 catches for 332 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Other weapons to watch out for are running backs junior Josiah Jones and sophomore CJ Zellars. The two combine for 490 yards and four touchdowns.
“They’re an outstanding football team,” he said. “They’re a lot like us. They run the wing-T and rely on the run. They throw it a little bit more than we do. They have an outstanding quarterback, outstanding running backs, have an excellent receiver. They’ve got some really good weapons on offense.
“We saw that last week as well. We’re used to seeing dynamic athletes on the field. We just need to do our job. Ball control is really important for us. Finishing on offense is really important for us. On defense, it’s a bend-but-don’t-break mentality, don’t give up the big plays. Those are important for us.”
Lincoln County’s defense has gotten it into trouble this year. The Red Devils allow 19.7 points per game and they allowed at least 20 points in each of their losses. However, Hollars isn’t worried about where Lincoln County struggles as much as he’s worried about where Commerce succeeds on offense.
“We’re a run football team,” he said. “We’re not going to change that. They’re a very solid defense, I think they’re stout on the front. They’ve got some good athletes, they’re pretty quick at the linebacker position and they’re pretty athletic in the secondary.
“We have to do our jobs. We have to block and take care of the football. If we block and take care of the football, we let Dreylan Martin and Jaiden Daniels use their god-given abilities. When you’re blocking well, they don’t have to work so hard for those yards. That’s what we have to do.”
Commerce at Lincoln County
What: Commerce at Lincoln County (Buddy Buford Field)
When: Friday, 7:30
Records: Commerce 6-3; Lincoln County 6-3
Coaches: Mark Hollars, Commerce (first year at Commerce, 6-3; sixth year overall, 36-28); Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County (second year at Lincoln County, 13-8; 17th season overall, 117-70)
What else: Despite only meeting as region rivals for the first time in 2020, the Tigers and Red Devils have met 19 times since 1986. Eight of those meetings took place in the state playoffs. Lincoln County has a 7-1 record against Commerce in the playoffs, including a 3-1 record in semi-final games. Commerce’s lone playoff win over Lincoln County took place in 2000. The Tigers actually beat Lincoln County twice that year en route to a State Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.