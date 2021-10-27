The Commerce football team is coming off an upset loss to Social Circle, but the Tigers still have their eyes on a Region 8-A Public Championship. They can move one step closer to winning the crown this Friday against Washington-Wilkes.
Commerce is currently tied for second in the Region 8-A Public standings with Lincoln County (who it plays next week). If the Tigers win out, they’ll win the region championship and enter the A Public State Playoffs as a No. 1 seed once again.
“Our future is in our hands,” said head coach Mark Hollars. “We know we’re playing an outstanding football team this week in Washington-Wilkes. They’re super-athletic, very explosive. I think our kids understand that we just have to continue to focus on us. If we focus on ourselves and work hard to improve, the rest will take care of itself.
“We know they’re a very good football team. At the same time, we believe in our kids. We’re going to show up and compete on every snap. Our future is still in our hands and that’s a good place to be. We just need to now go and take care of business.”
The Tigers from Wilkes County currently lead the Region 8-A Public standings following a victory over Lincoln County last Friday (Oct. 22). They are without a doubt the biggest challenge on Commerce’s schedule.
Washington-Wilkes (7-1, 3-0 Region 8-A Public) is an incredibly efficient football team with 44 offensive touchdowns. The Tigers operate out of the spread, and have great success on the ground and the air. Senior quarterback Dalen Cobb has 998 yards on 64-of-100 passing with 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 978 yards on 101 carries with 15 touchdowns.
When Cobb isn’t toting the rock, he’s usually handing off to senior running back Jamarquez Tyson. The senior has 913 yards on 94 carries with 12 touchdowns. Senior receiver Quinzaibian Jackson is Cobb’s leading target with 410 yards and six touchdowns on 30 catches. Deamonte Grant, another senior, has 11 catches for 235 yards with three scores.
“They’re very explosive on offense,” Hollars said. “Obviously their quarterback is an athlete that requires your full attention. He can run it, he can throw it. He’s a very dynamic quarterback. When plays break down, he can keep them going with his legs. They obviously have designed runs for him.
“They have a number of explosive athletes on offense. You just cannot let up against them in any way, shape, or form. You have to be fully engaged on every snap. I think tackling in space will be very important this week. You want to limit the big plays. They are very good on offense.”
Washington-Wilkes at Commerce
What: Washington Wilkes at Commerce (Ray Lamb Field at Tiger Stadium)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Records: Commerce 5-3; Washington-Wilkes 7-1
Coaches: Mark Hollars, Commerce (first year at Commerce, 5-3; sixth year overall, 35-28); Sid Fritts, Washington-Wilkes (second season at Washington-Wilkes, 16-3; 31st season overall, 253-105-2)
What else: Commerce and Washington-Wilkes have only met six times heading into this season. Commerce won the last year's matchup 28-17 in Washington and the series is currently tied 3-3. Commerce's other wins in the series came in 1957 and 2010. Washington-Wilkes defeated Commerce in 2000, 2001 and 2011... Washington-Wilkes head coach Sid Fritts is one of the best in Georgia high school football history with 253 wins across 31 season. He's led three different programs to region titles and he aims to make Washington-Wilkes the fourth.
