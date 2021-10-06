Commerce is traveling 64 miles in search of its second Region 8-A Public victory this Friday (Oct. 8). The Tigers’ next opponent are the Towns County Indians.
Towns County (4-2, 0-1 Region 8-A Public) is off to one of the best starts in school history. However, the Indians lost its Region 8-A Public opener last week to Lincoln County 43-12.
Still, four wins through six games is the best start for the program since 2008 (7-1 start), a year in which Towns County played a non-region schedule. Excluding non-region years, this is the best start in Towns County history.
Towns County is having success with a shotgun offense featuring a lot of pre-snap motions. It’s designed to spread out defenses with quick passes and jet sweeps to the perimeter, which eventually opens up a downhill running game.
As such, the Indians try to get the ball to a lot of different players. Sophomore quarterback Connor Chastain doesn’t usually spend much time with the ball in his hands, the offense is designed to quickly facilitate the rock to running backs Kyle Oakes and Seth Gillis, and receiver Collin Crowder.
This attack is averaging 25.8 points per game, though the average does dip to just 13 points per game in the Indians’ two losses.
Commerce at Towns County
Who: Commerce at Towns County (Frank McClure Stadium)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Records: Commerce 3-2; Towns County 4-2
Coaches: Mark Hollars, Commerce (first season at Commerce, 3-2; sixth season overall, 33-27); Jason Roquemore, Towns County (third season at Towns County, 7-18; 10th season overall, 23-72).
What else: Commerce has won all 25 meetings against Towns County dating back to 1984. All-time, the Tigers are beating the Indians by the cumulative score of 1,142-287. Commerce has five shutout victories over Towns County.
